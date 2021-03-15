US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street muted at open as focus turns to Fed

Wall Street's main indexes were subdued on Monday after logging their best week in six, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve's meeting this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.2 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 32798.84. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 3942.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.6 points, or 0.03%, to 13323.472 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)