Police nab six men involved in robbery, snatching cases

A gang of six men involved in various cases of robbery, snatching and theft were arrested along with firearms here, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Javed, Hasim, Gaurav, Lokesh, Monu Giri and Mulla Uvaish Ansari, they said. With their arrest, the police claimed to have solved nine cases. Most of the six accused were out on parole or bail and were planning to target collection agents and jewellery shops owners to get hold of a substantial amount ahead of their surrender, so that they could use it to pay the lawyer's fee and take care of other expenses, police said. Among them, Javed was to surrender on March 18. That is why the gang was in a hurry to execute their plans, the police said.

According to the police, action was taken against the accused on the complaint of a man named Shivam Kumar Singh, who alleged that while returning home on March 3, two men, carrying a pistol and knife attacked him and robbed his mobile phone. When he resisted, one of them fired in the air, assaulted him and fled with his mobile phone, police said, adding that he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and a case was registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said with the help of technical surveillance, Hasim and Javed were arrested on March 12 and one semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from them.

''During interrogation, the accused confessed that they along with their associates had committed about 40 robberies and snatchings at different places of Delhi and NCR area. They further disclosed that Hasim has purchased the arms and ammunition from a man named Uvaish, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district,'' the DCP said.

Later, four snatched mobile phones were recovered, the police said.

Based on Hasim's disclosure, their associates -- Gaurav, Monu Giri and Lokesh -- who had come near Bonta Park on March 13 to commit a robbery were arrested. Two country-made pistols, four live cartridges and a knife were recovered from their possession along with a motorcycle, the second police officer said.

Raids were also conducted to trace the source of supply of illegal firearms following which Mulla Uvaish Ansari was arrested from Meerut. Seven country-made pistols and 14 live cartridges were also recovered, the officer said.

