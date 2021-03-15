Left Menu

Chronology of Batla House encounter case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:16 IST
Chronology of Batla House encounter case

The following is the chronology of events in the 2008-Batla House encounter case in which a Delhi court Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.

-- Sep 13, 2008: Serial blasts rock New Delhi killing 39 people and injuring 159.

-- Sep 19: Encounter took place between police and terrorists; FIR lodged.

-- July 3, 2009: Ariz Khan and Shahzad Ahmad declared proclaimed offender by the Court.

-- Feb 2, 2010: Shahzad Ahmad arrested from Lucknow.

-- Oct 1: Investigation of the case transferred to Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

-- July 30, 2013: Indian Mujahideen terrorist and co- accused Shahzad Ahmed awarded life imprisonment. -- February 14, 2018: Ariz Khan arrested after a decade being on run.

-- Mar 8, 2021: Ariz Khan convicted for murder and other offences.

-- Mar 15: Court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan, imposes Rs 11 lakh fine.

