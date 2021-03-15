MNS protests against Maha electricity disconnection drive

The Kalyan unit of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday held a protest outside the local MSEDCL office and asked the state-run power distributor to stop its drive to disconnect connections over pending bills.

They presented candles to MSEDCL staff and some of the protesters switched off the lights and fans of the office to make them ''understand'' how it felt to be at home without electricity.

