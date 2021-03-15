Left Menu

Syria foils suicide bombing plot in capital Damascus - state news agency

Syria foiled a suicide bombing plot in the capital Damascus with security forces killing three people they described as terrorists and arresting three others, state news agency SANA said on Monday. SANA quoted a security source as saying the plot, which involved the use of explosive belts, was thwarted with the cooperation of residents of two towns of a formerly rebel-held rural region southwest of Damascus. But the region continues to suffer from lawlessness and targeted killings, residents say.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:26 IST
Syria foils suicide bombing plot in capital Damascus - state news agency

Syria foiled a suicide bombing plot in the capital Damascus with security forces killing three people they described as terrorists and arresting three others, state news agency SANA said on Monday.

SANA quoted a security source as saying the plot, which involved the use of explosive belts, was thwarted with the cooperation of residents of two towns of a formerly rebel-held rural region southwest of Damascus. It did not say when the would-be attack was foiled, or give further details.

President Bashar al-Assad's government regained control over the heavily populated region from insurgents about three years ago after reaching reconciliation deals with its local elders. But security forces continue to restrict movement into the towns of Kanaker and Sasaa, from which those involved in the bombing plot came according to state media.

Russian-brokered deals brought back much of the strategic southern border area with Jordan and Israel back under state control after years in rebel hands. But the region continues to suffer from lawlessness and targeted killings, residents say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong deputes senior leaders to mollify those denied tickets

The Congress-led UDF in Kerala started a firefighting exercise on Monday to mollify protesting party leaders who were denied tickets for the April 6 polls to the state Assembly.Party sources said senior leaders have been deputed to various ...

CBI carries out searches in connection with Army recruitment scam: Officials.

CBI carries out searches in connection with Army recruitment scam Officials....

Army paper leak: Police remand of two Majors extended

A Pune court on Monday extended till March 20 the police custody of two Major-rank officers of the Army arrested in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak that was detected here on February 28.Major Vasant Vijay Kilari 45 and Major T...

Army recruitment scam: CBI books five lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials.

Army recruitment scam CBI books five lieutenant colonels along with several other officers and their family members, say officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021