US's Blinken expected at NATO foreign ministers talks next week - sources

Trump had accused European members of the military alliance of not spending enough on their own defence. Blinken would attend the NATO foreign ministers' face-to-face talks on March 23-24, three NATO officials said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:30 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Brussels next week for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers and possible talks with EU officials, sources said, as the transatlantic allies try to repair ties damaged under former President Donald Trump. Trump had accused European members of the military alliance of not spending enough on their own defence.

Blinken would attend the NATO foreign ministers' face-to-face talks on March 23-24, three NATO officials said. They are expected to discuss the future of NATO's mission in Afghanistan, among other issues, as President Joe Biden reviews a troop withdrawal deal struck under his predecessor for U.S. forces to leave Afghanistan by May, one official said.

A fourth person familiar with preparations of Blinken's visit said talks with senior EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, were also possible, though not confirmed for the time being. The European Commission did not reply to a request for comment.

