Absconder arrested after seven-month hunt in J-K's Kathua

PTI | Banihal | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:32 IST
A suspected drug peddler, who was evading arrest in a drug-related case for the past seven months, was arrested in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Firdous Ahmad alias Jiya, 35, a resident of Tantraypora, was arrested by Banihal police from Diyala Check village in Kathua on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

He said Ahmad was declared an absconder last year after he managed to give a slip to a police party which recovered 800 grams of charas during vehicle checking in Banihal and was on the run since then.

After his arrest, he was produced before the sessions court Ramban that sent him to judicial custody, the spokesman said.

