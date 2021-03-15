Left Menu

Pawar meets NCP ministers, says govt schemes shouldn't stop

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:39 IST
Pawar meets NCP ministers, says govt schemes shouldn't stop
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra has to be on alert in view of the rising coronavirus cases, but the implementation of welfare schemes should not stop.

Pawar met ministers from his party, which is part of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state, here.

''The state has to be alert in view of the rising cases, but welfare schemes of the government should continue,'' he said.

He also expressed satisfaction about the Budget presented by deputy chief minister and his nephew Ajit Pawar last week.

The government had to do a tightrope walk to manage the finances but still a balance was struck, the NCP chief said.

After the meeting, Pawar held discussions with state NCP chief Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, Pawar had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence.

The meeting came against the backdrop of the case pertaining to the recovery of a car with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the subsequent arrest of Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. identifies 2 suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later died

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged two suspects whom it alleged worked together to spray a chemical irritant on three Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, one of whom later died. Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are faci...

NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

Noida UP, Mar 15 PTI The economic growth of India requires a large number of scientists, technicians and engineers and an education system based on the New Education Policy NEP will achieve this, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on M...

Adani Ports to co-develop container terminal at Colombo port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it will partner with John Keells Holdings PLC and Sri Lankan Port Authority to develop the West Container Terminal WCT at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka.As the first-ever Indian port...

France's Macron: will decide in days if another lockdown needed

Frances government will have to decide in the next few days if a fresh lockdown is needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021