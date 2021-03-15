Left Menu

Kremlin critic Navalny confirms he is being held in a prison camp in Vladimir region - his Instagram account

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Instagram account confirmed on Monday that the jailed opposition politician is being held in a prison camp in Russia's Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict regime. His Instagram account said he was being held in a heightened security section of the prison camp.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Instagram account confirmed on Monday that the jailed opposition politician is being held in a prison camp in Russia's Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict regime. Navalny's precise location had been unknown after his legal team said last week that he had been moved from the nearby Kolchugino jail and that they had not been told where he was being taken.

Navalny, 44, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, was jailed earlier this year for parole violations in a decision that the West has condemned as politically motivated. His Instagram account said he was being held in a heightened security section of the prison camp.

