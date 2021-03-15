Left Menu

UP HC quashes state govt’s order on reservation of seats for Panchayat polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:21 IST
UP HC quashes state govt’s order on reservation of seats for Panchayat polls

The Allahabad High Court Monday quashed an Uttar Pradesh government order on the reservation of seats for various categories of candidates, including SC, ST, OBC and women, for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections in the state, issued on the basis of the 1995 population.

After quashing the February 11 order, a Lucknow bench of the high court asked the government to issue a fresh order providing for the reservation on the basis of the 2015 population.

The bench of justices Rituraj Awasthi and Manish Mathur passed the order after the state Advocate General Reghvendra Singh conceded the government’s mistake in providing for the reservation of seats, taking 1995 as the base year.

Terming the government’s order as a mistake, Singh told the court that the government itself was interested in reserving seats on the 2015 population.

While asking the government to issue a fresh order for the reservation for various category of candidates, including those belonging to the scheduled castes and tribes and other backward classes, the bench also extended the deadline for completing the panchayat election by May 25.

The bench passed its order on a public interest lawsuit by a Lucknow resident, Ajai Kumar, who had challenged the legality of the government’s February 11 order, which had provided for the reservation of seats for the panchayat elections on the basis of the 1995 population.

The petitioner's lawyer Mohammad Altaf Mansoor had questioned the legality of the government's decision, terming it against a September 2015 notification, which had provided 2015 as the base year, considering the changes in the demographic situation in UP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. identifies 2 suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later died

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged two suspects whom it alleged worked together to spray a chemical irritant on three Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, one of whom later died. Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are faci...

NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

Noida UP, Mar 15 PTI The economic growth of India requires a large number of scientists, technicians and engineers and an education system based on the New Education Policy NEP will achieve this, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on M...

Adani Ports to co-develop container terminal at Colombo port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ on Monday said it will partner with John Keells Holdings PLC and Sri Lankan Port Authority to develop the West Container Terminal WCT at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka.As the first-ever Indian port...

France's Macron: will decide in days if another lockdown needed

Frances government will have to decide in the next few days if a fresh lockdown is needed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021