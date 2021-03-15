Three killed in road crash in UP's Budaun

Three people were killed on Monday when a truck hit their motorcycle here, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said the incident took place in Civil Lines police station area and the deceased have been identified as Mukesh (23), a resident of Chandausi; Sushil (20), a resident of Chandausi and Shriom (26), a resident of Moradabad.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Chauhan said.

