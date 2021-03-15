Left Menu

Farmers protest: HC asks authorities to consider representation to remove barriers on Delhi borders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the authorities to treat as representation a plea seeking direction to remove barricading on various routes connecting the neighbouring states with the national capital due to the over 3-month long farmers' protest against the new agri laws passed by the Centre.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh disposed of the petition and asked the authorities, including the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police, to decide the representation in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

Petitioner Himanshu Kaushik, a practicing advocate, sought to remove unnecessary barricading and obstructions on various routes which have been blocked due to the protestors presence there.

The plea sought direction to make separate lanes and routes for heavy vehicles and also direct the concerned authorities to allow free movement of vehicles for public convenience.

It also sought to direct the administration to deploy efficient manpower on the alternative routes/ routes suffering from heavy congestion on peak hours.

The pleas said from the very beginning of the protest on November 26, 2020, the protestors are haggling over the law which has created a sombre environment in the capital and the adjacent cities.

It said Delhi's seven borders -- Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda are disturbed and the traffic in the national capital its bordering areas continue to remain affected due to the farmers' protest.

"The Ghazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to Farmer's protest. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/ DND for coming to Delhi. The Chilla border on Noida Link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to protest near Gautam Budh Nagar. People are advised to avoid Noida Link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," it said.

The plea added that the scenario is becoming worst and in order to protect the right of peaceful protest of farmers, the right of free movement throughout the territory of India under the Constitution is being violated since the day the protest has started.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over three months now against the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

