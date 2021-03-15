MP: Unaccounted property worth Rs 2.69 cr confiscated

A special court in Indore on Monday ordered confiscation of Rs 2.69 crore worth of unaccounted property of a deceased official unearthed during Lokayukta police raids in 2011.

Special Judge Alok Mishra ordered that movable and immovable assets of superintendent engineer late Mahendra Kumar Jain, posted with Rural Engineering Services (RES), amounting to Rs 2,69,43,233 be confiscated under the Madhya Pradesh Special Court Act 2011, Special Public Prosecutor Mahendra Kumar Chaturvedi said.

Jain, whose premises were raided on August 9, 2011 when he was posted here, died of illness in 2017.

