Elimination of commanders of terror outfits will provide respite to people of Kashmir: DGP

Elimination of commanders of terror outfits will provide respite to people of Kashmir: DGPPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:30 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Monday said the elimination of top commanders of terror outfits will provide respite to the common people in the Valley.
Singh, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar, was in Anantnag district to chair a security review attended by officers of the J-K Police, the CRPF and the Army.
''Elimination of top terrorist commanders will give respite to common people,'' Singh said referring to the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Sajjad Afghani in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Armenian president rejects prime ministerial order to sack army chief
Snow avalanche occurs in J-K's Sonamarg near Army convoy ground
Army cancels recruitment exam after paper leaked
Three persons arrested from Baramati, Pune, in connection with Army exam paper leak: Officials.
Army exam for recruiting personnel for general duty cancelled pan-India after paper found leaked: Officials.