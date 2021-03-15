Left Menu

Elimination of commanders of terror outfits will provide respite to people of Kashmir: DGP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:30 IST
Elimination of commanders of terror outfits will provide respite to people of Kashmir: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Monday said the elimination of top commanders of terror outfits will provide respite to the common people in the Valley.

Singh, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar, was in Anantnag district to chair a security review attended by officers of the J-K Police, the CRPF and the Army.

''Elimination of top terrorist commanders will give respite to common people,'' Singh said referring to the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Sajjad Afghani in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SW Army commander asks officers to be future-ready

South Western Army commander Lt Gen Alok Kler on Monday visited Ranbankura Division in Bikaner and exhorted the Army officers there to be ever ready for the emerging security challenges.Lt Gen Keller exhorted the officer while interacted wi...

Born into conflict, 10-year old Syrian child is family's breadwinner

Mohammed Abu Rdan has known nothing but conflict throughout his short life.Born in rural Aleppo in 2011 when peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assads government began, his childhood is anything but typical. The protests quickly ...

U.S. identifies 2 suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later died

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged two suspects whom it alleged worked together to spray a chemical irritant on three Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, one of whom later died. Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are faci...

NEP will achieve economic growth for India: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

Noida UP, Mar 15 PTI The economic growth of India requires a large number of scientists, technicians and engineers and an education system based on the New Education Policy NEP will achieve this, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021