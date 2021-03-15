Elimination of commanders of terror outfits will provide respite to people of Kashmir: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Monday said the elimination of top commanders of terror outfits will provide respite to the common people in the Valley.

Singh, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar, was in Anantnag district to chair a security review attended by officers of the J-K Police, the CRPF and the Army.

''Elimination of top terrorist commanders will give respite to common people,'' Singh said referring to the killing of Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Sajjad Afghani in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district on Monday.

