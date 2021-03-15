Assembly Speaker asks govt to take note of deaths of 5 family members in Supaul

Assembly Speaker asks govt to take note of deaths of 5 family members in SupaulPTI | Patna | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:30 IST
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday asked the state government to take note of the incident in which five members of a family were found hanging from the ceiling of their house in Supaul district.
Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad nodded his head indicating acceptance of the Speaker's directive.
The government was asked to take note of the matter after CPI(ML) member Mahboob Alam raised the issue through his adjournment motion which was rejected by the Speaker as a House debate was scheduled on budgetary demands of the building construction department in the second half.
Misri Lal Sah (50), his 44-year-old wife, and two daughters and a sonaged between nine and 14 years were found hanging from the ceiling of their house at Gaddi village on Saturday in what appeared to be a case of suicide abetted by economic hardship and social isolation, a senior police officer had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
