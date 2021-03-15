Haryana Speaker flays SAD MLAs' confrontation with Khattar, says police complaint lodged

Left Menu

Condemning the bid to gherao and attack CM Manohar Lal Khattar by Shiromani Akali Dals Punjab MLAs last week, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday told the state Assembly that a police complaint has been lodged in this regard.

Condemning the bid to ''gherao and attack'' CM Manohar Lal Khattar by Shiromani Akali Dal's Punjab MLAs last week, Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday told the state Assembly that a police complaint has been lodged in this regard. The incident had taken place on Wednesday when a group of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs from Punjab allegedly accosted Khattar and demanded the passage of a resolution by the Haryana Assembly against the Centre’s farm laws. The SAD MLAs had allegedly misbehaved with him.

Condemning the incident, the Speaker said the SAD MLAs “deliberately waited” in their vehicles for Khattar to come out of the Assembly hall.

“They then tried to gherao and attack the chief minister as they came waving black flags,” said the Speaker, adding that a police complaint has been lodged by the state Assembly Secretariat after he was briefed about the incident by senior police officials.

“This behaviour of the SAD MLAs is highly condemnable,” he said. The Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat had on Friday decided to lodge an FIR against the SAD MLAs. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta with state Home Secretary Rajeev Arora and police chief Manoj Yadava in attendance. Gupta had also spoken to Punjab Speaker Rana K P Singh over the phone and urged him to take cognisance of the matter. Khattar had told reporters that he had talked to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal over the incident. “Sukhbir Badal said he was not aware of the incident and that such a thing should not have happened,” said the Haryana CM.

Earlier, the SAD MLAs had said they would continue to raise their voice against the “repression” of farmers and human rights activists in Haryana even if the state government registered cases against them.

“We used our democratic right to hold a peaceful protest against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. We were protesting in our own Vidhan Sabha building premises,” SAD leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon had said in a statement.

