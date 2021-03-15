Left Menu

India believes in multilateralism, democratisation of global governance architecture: Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:34 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asserted that India believes in promoting multilateralism and democratisation of international governance architecture.

In his interaction with president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco during a call-on at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, Naidu reiterated the country’s commitment to democracy and an inclusive development paradigm.

This was also reflected in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries around the world, an official statement quoted him as saying.

The vice president said India provided coronavirus-related medical supplies to more than 154 countries and the Indian rapid response teams were deployed in many countries to assist in the pandemic response.

India has always acted as a responsible nation in such crises and its concern was only to save more and more lives, he stressed.

Pointing out that India has been pro-actively associated with IPU since 1949, Naidu urged the Union to focus on ways to enrich democratic governance.

It should avoid becoming a forum for bilateral issues, he felt.

Touching upon India's role in promoting world peace, the vice president described peace and democracy as “vital elements” on which modern societies stand.

Observing that violence across the world has taken many forms and terrorist and extremist organisations pose a grave challenge to peace and security, Naidu stressed that peace is a prerequisite for the common and sustainable development of all nations.

PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

