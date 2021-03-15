Par panel flags non-registration of FIR in time for delay, denial of justice in crime against women

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:44 IST
New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has expressed concern over the non-registration of cases of crime against women and children in time, and observed that it was one of the key reasons for delay and denial of justice to the victim and family.

In a report submitted to Rajya Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma, also recommended that decoy operations be conducted to check whether FIRs are being registered at police stations or not, the way the Rajasthan Police has done.

''The committee notes that cases of crimes against women and children are not getting registered at the police station in time and is one of the main reasons for delay and denial of justice to the victim and family,'' the report said.

The committee strongly recommended that decoy operations be conducted at regular intervals throughout the country as it will create alertness amongst ground-level police officials and will lead to the registration of more cases.

The panel recommended developing and promoting online registration of FIR for different categories of complaints particularly for crimes against women and children.

In this regard, the MHA should issue a detailed advisory to all the States and UTs, it suggested.

The committee said it felt that it is important to give due importance to a complaint by women about sexual harassment or incidences of violence through free and easy registration of FIRs in any police station. In cases of delay in lodging an FIR by the victim or the family members, police must seek and record the reasons for the delay in the FIR sheet.

''The committee, therefore, recommends that the MHA should introduce Zero-FIR in all the states and Union Territories. The committee further recommends that the MHA should provide the facility of lodging Zero-FIR in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS),'' the report said.

The committee also expressed its concern over the tendency of registration of false cases and misuse of laws and observed that after an investigation about the veracity of cases, appropriate penal action should be taken by fixing accountability of the police personnel who have registered false cases.

''At the same time, those individuals who register false cases must not get off scot-free. The committee, therefore, recommends that the MHA should advise states to take strict actions against the police personnel and individuals who have registered false cases. The MHA may take up the matter with the Ministry of Law and Justice and if need be, laws should be amended to add stringent provisions against false cases,'' the report said.

The panel said it was constrained to note the ''abysmally low conviction rate'' in crimes against women and children which also shows a serious mismatch between the measures adopted and their implementation.

The committee, therefore, recommended that the MHA take up the matter with all the states and UTs for stringent implementation of the analytical tool ITSSO (Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences) and work out a mechanism for gathering information on reasons for the delay in the investigation in criminal cases on annual basis, preferably in ITSSO itself.

