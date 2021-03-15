Drugs, firearms seized; 4 arrested in Bengal

Four persons were arrested and 260 gm of brown sugar and four firearms seized from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday, police said.

The arrests were made during naka-checking on NH 34 in Gazole area, a police officer said.

After interrogating the accused, drugs worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from Sultanganj area in the district, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

