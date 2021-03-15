J&K pollution control board official held for graft

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an a field inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board for accepting a bribe.

A joinery mill owner from Ganderbal district lodged a complaint with the ACB in which he alleged that the board's field inspector Aabid Ahmad and district officer Mohammad Ashraf Khanday were demanding Rs 20,000 as bribe to deseal his unit. According to the complainant, the unit was sealed as the field inspector had reported that the owner had not applied for the required no objection certificate (NOC) from the board.

The complainant had applied for the NOC online on November 2019, a spokesperson of the ACB said. The bribe amount of Rs 20,000 was to be paid in instalments within a period of one month in return for withdrawal of closure order of the mill issued by the duo.

''The complainant arranged an amount of Rs 3,000 as first instalments to be paid to them. During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted and Aabid Ahmad... was caught red handed while accepting the bribe,'' the spokesperson said. He said further investigation into the matter is going on.

