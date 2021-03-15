U.S. identifies two suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later died

U.S. identifies two suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later diedReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:08 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday identified two suspects whom it alleged worked together to spray a chemical irritant on three Capitol Police officers, one of whom later died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Justice Department
- Capitol Police