Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION PAR2 RS-UK-RACISM India to take up with UK racism issues when required: Jaishankar New Delhi: India will take up with the UK when required the alleged incidents of racism in Britain, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He also described India as the land of Mahatma Gandhi and said it can never turn its eyes away from racism. DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days New Delhi: India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL16 BIZ-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINE AstraZeneca reassures safety of COVID-19 vaccine; says no evidence of increased risks New Delhi: Drug major AstraZeneca has termed its COVID-19 vaccine safe amid various nations suspending its rollout due to the cases of blood clots in certain people who received the jab.

DEL38 DEF-INDIA-ARMS-SIPRI India's import of arms decreases by 33 per cent, says SIPRI New Delhi: India's import of arms decreased by 33 per cent between 2011–15 and 2016–20 and Russia was the most affected supplier, according to a report released on Monday by Stockholm-based defence think-tank SIPRI.

CAL39 WB-MAMATA-SHAH-LEG-SPAT Mamata's injured leg kicks off political spat in Bengal Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee's injured leg Monday kicked off a spat between her and Amit Shah, with the wheelchair-bound TMC boss asserting she will fight as long as her ''heart beats and vocal cord functions'' and the home minister reminding her of the ''pain'' of the mothers of BJP workers ''slain by your goons''. PAR11 LS-PM CARES FUND Cong, govt spar in Lok Sabha over donations to PM Cares Fund New Delhi: The Congress and the government traded barbs in Lok Sabha on Monday over donations to the PM Cares Fund, with the opposition party alleging that LIC gave money to the corpus instead of providing benefits to people and union minister Anurag Thakur hitting back at it over the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepting funds from China.

DEL28 BIZ-LD BANK STRIKE Nationwide strike impacts banking services of PSU banks on day one New Delhi: Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearing and business transactions were impacted across the country on Monday, the day one of the PSU bank union's strike, against the proposed privatisation of two more state-owned lenders.

DEL45 NIA-ISIS-LD SEARCHES NIA conducts searches in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka in ISIS module case; 3 arrested New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested three persons as it conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi in connection with terror activities of a group propagating the violent ideology of the ISIS, an official said.

CAL27 MZ-MYANMAR-REFUGEES Over 383 Myanmarese have crossed over to Mizoram from the trouble-torn country: official Aizawl: At least 383 Myanmar nationals, including women and children, have so far sneaked into Mizoram seeking refuge since late February following military coup and subsequent crackdown on pro-democracy movement in the neighbouring country, a state home department official said on Monday.

DEL7 RAHUL-VIRUS Don't let guard down, COVID-19 continues to be big threat: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the COVID-19 virus continues to be a big threat and people should follow all precautions and not let their guard down.

BOM2 MP-VIRUS-GUIDELINES MP govt advises week-long quarantine to passengers from Maha Bhopal: In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines and said people coming to districts which share border with Maharashtra should be identified and advised a week-long quarantine.

LEGAL LGD23 DL-COURT-2NDLD BATLA Delhi court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan for killing inspector in Batla House encounter New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case, saying the offence fell under the ''rarest of the rare category'' warranting the maximum sentence. By Usha Rani Das LGD26 SC-2NLD ELECTION SC notice to Centre, EC on plea to nullify election result if maximum votes for NOTA New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre and the Election Commission to respond to a plea seeking that an election result be nullified and fresh poll conducted if maximum votes in a constituency favour the NOTA (none of the above) option.

FOREIGN FGN2 QUAD-SUMMIT-BIDEN Quad summit went very well, says President Biden Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that the first virtual summit of the Quad leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went very well and everyone seemed to like it a great deal. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 NEPAL-PRACHANDA-PARTY-NAME Prachanda proposes to drop 'Maoist Centre' from party name Kathmandu: Chief of Nepal's CPN-Maoist Centre (MC) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' has proposed to drop ''Maoist Centre'' from the party's name to make it acceptable for communist forces in the country, who do not like Maoism, to join it, according to a media report on Monday.

