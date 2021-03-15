SW Army commander asks officers to be future-ready

South Western Army commander Lt Gen Alok Kler on Monday visited Ranbankura Division in Bikaner and exhorted the Army officers there to be ever ready for the emerging security challenges.

Lt Gen Keller exhorted the officer while interacted with them during his visit there, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

“The Army commander exhorted officers and all ranks to be future-ready by embracing technology and also stressed upon the mantra of physical fitness in the Covid environment,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Lt Gen also complimented the formation for its high state of operational readiness and felicitated selected personnel of the division for their exemplary work including those involved in the recently held Indo-US joint exercise “Yudh Abhyas”.

