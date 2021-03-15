Left Menu

UK will respond in due course to EU's legal action, says spokesman

Britain will respond in due course to the European Union's notification of legal action, a government spokesman said on Monday, again defending London's move to ease post-Brexit border checks to smooth trade with Northern Ireland. They are lawful and part of a progressive and good faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol."

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:25 IST
UK will respond in due course to EU's legal action, says spokesman

Britain will respond in due course to the European Union's notification of legal action, a government spokesman said on Monday, again defending London's move to ease post-Brexit border checks to smooth trade with Northern Ireland. Earlier, the EU launched legal action against the changes which Brussels says breach part of the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London, a procedure that could eventually lead to fines being imposed by the bloc's top court.

"We have received the letters from the European Commission and will respond in due course," the spokesman said in a statement. "We've been clear that the measures we have taken are temporary, operational steps intended to minimise disruption in Northern Ireland and protect the everyday lives of the people living there. They are lawful and part of a progressive and good faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Preservation of Ganga, environment & culture foundation of India's development: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the preservation and promotion of the river Ganga, environment and culture is the foundation for development of India.Speaking at the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on Ganga, Environment ...

KVIC launches 'bee-fences' project to mitigate human-elephant conflicts

Imagine a herd of elephants, the largest animal who is equally intelligent, being shooed away by the tiny honey bees. One may call it an exaggeration, but, this is a reality in the forests of Karnataka.Khadi and Village Industries Commissio...

BJD MP seeks stringent laws against illegal filling of ponds

BJD MP Subhash Chandra Singh on Monday sought stringent laws to curb illegal filling of ponds with soil and demanded that a provision be made for water connection in budget for toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He also suggested that ...

WRAPUP 5-Germany, Italy, France suspend AstraZeneca shots amid safety fears, disrupting EU vaccinations

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would hit pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, throwing Europes already struggling vaccination campaign into disarray.Denmark and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021