UK will respond in due course to EU's legal action

Britain will respond in due course to the European Union's notification of legal action, a government spokesman said on Monday, again defending London's move to ease post-Brexit border checks to smooth trade with Northern Ireland.

Since Britain left the EU's single market at the end of last year, London's ties with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their deal that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. Earlier, the EU launched legal action against the changes which Brussels says breach part of the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London, a procedure that could eventually lead to fines being imposed by the bloc's top court.

"We have received the letters from the European Commission and will respond in due course," the spokesman said in a statement. "We've been clear that the measures we have taken are temporary, operational steps intended to minimise disruption in Northern Ireland and protect the everyday lives of the people living there. They are lawful and part of a progressive and good faith implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol."

The spokesman repeated the government's defence that such measures are common in the "early days of major international treaties", adding that "in some areas, the EU also seems to need time to implement the detail of our agreements". The government unilaterally extended grace periods for checks on some food products to the British province in a move ministers described as necessary to avoid shortages in Northern Irish supermarkets.

The EU disputes that the grace period extension is in line with the agreement, saying London should honour what it signed up to.

