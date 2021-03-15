Left Menu

If there is water shortage, it will be equally faced by all in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

It will take time for water to reach tail end of distribution system in Mayur Vihar, said a senior DJB official.Jain said there was a line in the Mayur Vihar area which was broken.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:34 IST
If there is water shortage, it will be equally faced by all in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

Water will be equally distributed across Delhi in case of shortage that may affect 25 per cent of total supply in the coming days, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

The Punjab government has said the water supply coming from Bhakra will be halted, because of which there might be a huge shortage, approximately 25 per cent in total water supply of Delhi, Jain told reporters when asked about effect on supply due to cleaning work of Munak Canal.

''Our team is in Punjab for further deliberations on this issue. There cannot be disparity in the sense that specific areas will face the shortage. Water is a necessity, and we cannot divide it between the rich and the poor. If a cut off happens, it will be equally faced by all,'' Jain said, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Meanwhile, water supply in around 90 per cent of affected trans-Yamuna areas was restored on Monday morning even as residents in some colonies complained of dirty water from the taps.

The water supply in many localities in east and north east was affected on the weekend due to repair work undertaken by the DJB.

''Water supply resumed this morning after two days. But, the water was dirty and smelly and not fit for drinking,'' said Laxmi Nagar-resident Pawan Kumar.

The DJB officials said water may take some time to reach tail-end areas of the supply system like Mayur Vihar.

''Supply has resumed in 90 per cent of affected areas. It will take time for water to reach tail end of distribution system in Mayur Vihar,'' said a senior DJB official.

Jain said there was a line in the Mayur Vihar area which was broken. Supply was restored within 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Preservation of Ganga, environment & culture foundation of India's development: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the preservation and promotion of the river Ganga, environment and culture is the foundation for development of India.Speaking at the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on Ganga, Environment ...

KVIC launches 'bee-fences' project to mitigate human-elephant conflicts

Imagine a herd of elephants, the largest animal who is equally intelligent, being shooed away by the tiny honey bees. One may call it an exaggeration, but, this is a reality in the forests of Karnataka.Khadi and Village Industries Commissio...

BJD MP seeks stringent laws against illegal filling of ponds

BJD MP Subhash Chandra Singh on Monday sought stringent laws to curb illegal filling of ponds with soil and demanded that a provision be made for water connection in budget for toilet under the Swachh Bharat Mission. He also suggested that ...

WRAPUP 5-Germany, Italy, France suspend AstraZeneca shots amid safety fears, disrupting EU vaccinations

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would hit pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, throwing Europes already struggling vaccination campaign into disarray.Denmark and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021