Dhinakaran moves court to detach him from AIADMK general council case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:35 IST
Chennai, Mar 15 (PTI): AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Monday filed a memorandum before a city court, where a case challenging the resolutions adopted at the general council meeting of the AIADMK in September 2017 was pending, to detach him from the case.

Recording the same, the judge A R V Ravi adjourned the matter to April 9 with a direction to the original petitioner, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante V K Sasikala, to inform the court of her stand on the issue.

The 2017 general council had expelled Sasikala and Dhinakaran as the party's interim general secretary and deputy general secretary, months after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case and then rival leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his current deputy O Panneerwelvam, merging their led respective factions.

Originally, Sasikala moved the Madras High Court to declare the resolutions adopted at the general council meeting as null and void.

She also sought the court to declare Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan and senior leaders S Semmalai and E Madhsudhanan as not members of the AIADMK.

All actions taken by them in their capacity as AIADMK office-bearers are to be treated as non-est in law as they allegedly violated party by-laws, she had contended.

The case was later transferred to the jurisdictional City Civil Court in the High Court premises.

When the matter came up before the court on Monday, Dhinakaran's counsel submitted that a new political party under the title 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' (AMMK) has been founded on September 12, 2019 under him, and hence he was not interested in pursuing the case any more.

After serving a four year jail term in Bengaluru in connection with the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, Sasikala had returned here in February, but had recently announced she would stay away from politics in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

