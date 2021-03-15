Develop interest calculator on PMEGP portal for beneficiaries: Par panel
The panel made the observation after it noted that banks had charged interest on the entire loan amount including the margin money, thereby placing additional burden on the beneficiary and changing the nature of the subsidy to that of a loan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:46 IST
A Parliamentary panel has expressed the need for developing an interest calculator on the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme portal so that the scheme's beneficiaries are able to calculate their interest liability themselves. The Public Accounts Committee in its report tabled in Parliament on Monday desired that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which is implementing the government's flagship PMEGP scheme, develop a robust mechanism in coordination with the Department of Financial Services/banks to ensure that instances of charging excess interest do not recur. The panel made the observation after it noted that banks had charged interest on the entire loan amount including the margin money, thereby placing additional burden on the beneficiary and changing the nature of the subsidy to that of a loan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China appoints ex-PLA General who headed troops on India front to top parliamentary committee
Kyrgyz leader sees parliamentary election in autumn
As economy rebounds, China parliament to address long-term pitfalls
Chauhan will be remembered for contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills: PM
Pakistan PM to seek vote of parliamentary confidence after Senate poll setback - minister