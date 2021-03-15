Left Menu

India should not go back to licence raj regime: Paul Krugman

India should not go back to the licence raj regime and the country should have a deliberate policy for fostering industries, Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said on Monday.Addressing a virtual event organised by Ashoka University, Krugman further said the income inequality issue is a severe one in India.Dont go back to Licence Raj regime...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:48 IST
India should not go back to licence raj regime: Paul Krugman

India should not go back to the 'licence raj' regime and the country should have a deliberate policy for fostering industries, Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said on Monday.

Addressing a virtual event organised by Ashoka University, Krugman further said the income inequality issue is a severe one in India.

''Don't go back (to) Licence Raj regime... country Like India might want to have a deliberate policy for fostering industries,'' he said.

The licence raj, which involved an elaborate system of licences and regulations that were required to set up and run businesses in the country, was dismantled with the liberalisation policy introduced in 1991.

Replying to a question on why India is not well in labour-intensive industries, Krugman said India is not as well suited as some other players are to produce labour-intensive manufacturing products.

''Internal geography (of India) may be one of the reason...Indian does have a kind of non-industrial ecology,'' the eminent economist noted.

He further said India does not have a great transport infrastructure and that is going to pose some problems.

Krugman pointed out that India has not really done well in the labour-intensive aspects, but the country was very successful in the services sector and high skill manufacturing.

''Services sector generates a lot of GDP, but they do not generate a lot of jobs,'' he opined.

The Nobel laureate said he is an optimist about export-oriented growth for developing countries even as the process of globalisation is slowing down.

''Income inequality issue is a severe one in India. If the USA has an extremely hard time to tackle extreme inequality, then I got to worry about India,'' he observed.

Krugman won the Nobel Prize in economics in 2008 for his work on international trade theory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland's Ryan and Ringrose to miss England Six Nations game

Ireland lock James Ryan and centre Garry Ringrose will miss the teams final Six Nations game at home to England on Saturday through injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union IRFU said. Ryan was removed from play for a head injury assessment du...

Nagpur: Sex racket busted, 1 woman rescued, 3 people arrested

A sex racket was busted and three people were arrested in Wathoda area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.A woman was rescued after the polices social security branch carried out a raid based on a tip-off and decoy-based confirmation, an offi...

CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC

Candidates who qualify for the Chartered Accountant CA, Company Secretary CS or Cost and Works Accountant ICWA exams will now be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders, according to the University Grants Commission UGC.The UGC ha...

Preservation of Ganga, environment & culture foundation of India's development: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the preservation and promotion of the river Ganga, environment and culture is the foundation for development of India.Speaking at the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on Ganga, Environment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021