1.50 lakh people administered COVID vaccine in Haryana

Around 1.50 lakh beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Haryana on Monday, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said.

Taking note of the exceptional response to the vaccination drive, the department has decided to observe every Monday of the week as 'mega vaccination day', he said in an official statement here.

Most of the beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine were above 60 years of age and between 45 to 60 years with co-morbidities, he said.

The department has ensured that the vaccination centres are in close proximity to people's residences even in the rural areas and they do not have to travel for which the number of vaccination centres has also been enhanced, Arora said.

The health department had earlier coordinated with the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers and aanganwadi workers, other than officers of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), so as to motivate the beneficiaries above 60 years and those with co-morbidities falling within the age group of 45 years to 60 years to get themselves vaccinated, he said.

