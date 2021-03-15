India-Bangladesh meet on river water sharing on Mar 16

Top officials of the water resources ministries of India and Bangladesh will meet here on Tuesday to discuss issues related to river water-sharing and flood forecast, sources said on Monday. The Indian delegation will be headed by Pankaj Kumar, secretary in the Jal Shakti Ministry. The Bangladesh side will be headed by senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, the sources added. The meeting takes place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh later this month. Sources said the two sides will discuss water sharing of Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dudhkumar and Dharla rivers. Discussions are likely to take place on further cooperation in the area of flood forecasting, they added. A system of transmission of flood forecasting data on major rivers like Ganga, Teesta, Brahmputra and Barak during the monsoon season from India to Bangladesh already exists. They added that discussions are also expected to take place on drawing water from Feni river for the Sabroom town in Tripura. Further, talks are also expected on a possible Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for drawing water from the Surma river.

India and Bangladesh have a robust mechanism in place to address water issues at different levels. An Indo-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) is functioning since 1972. It was established with a view to maintain liaison in order to ensure the most effective joint effort in maximising the benefits from common river systems.

This enables meetings at the ministerial, secretary and at technical experts' level.

