Batla House: No amount of compensation will alleviate agony of deceased cop's family, says Court

No amount of compensation can alleviate the agony, pain and trauma of the family members of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter, said a Delhi court on Monday while awarding death penalty to Ariz Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said legal heirs/dependents of Sharma who displayed ''exemplary courage and valour'' during the shoot out and laid down his life fighting for security of society and nation deserved to be suitably compensated.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on Ariz and said Rs 10 lakh of it should be released to Sharma's family as compensation.

It also said the compensation awarded to the wife of the victim was not adequate and made a recommendation to the District Legal Service Authority, Delhi, (South), for adequate and proper compensation to the legal heirs/dependents of the deceased Inspector.

''No amount of compensation can alleviate the agony, pain and trauma of family members of the victim (Sharma), resulting from the crime committed in this case. However, monetary compensation would provide some solace and would apply balm to the wound of family members of the victim,'' it said.

It further noted that the family members were unable to live normal lives due to their security concerns.

''Report filed by the Investigating Officer states that victim deceased Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma is survived by his wife, two children and parents. As per the report, the whole family of the victim suffered mental trauma and mental set back due to the incident in this case. ''Old father and mother of the deceased have gone through severe mental set back as the deceased was the only son of his parents. As per the report, education of both children of the victim suffered adversely because of the incident in this case. Report further states that the family of deceased Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma is still living under mental disturbance due to their safety and fear of any mishappening. They are unable to live normal lives due to their security concerns,'' it said.

After pronouncement of the judgement, Special Public Prosecutor A T Ansari, appearing for the police, said Sharma was a brave officer and his family got justice.

''Sharma and his family got justice today. Court said it was rarest of the rare case and awarded the death penalty,'' Ansari said.

Advocate M S Khan, appearing for Ariz, claimed the judgement was based on assumptions as it was still not clear as to whose bullet hit Sharma.

Khan further said he would appeal against the judgement in a higher court.

The court had said on March 8 that it was ''duly proved that Ariz Khan and his associates caused murder of police official and fired gunshot on the police official''.

A trial court had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed in July 2013 to life imprisonment in connection with the case. His appeal against the verdict has been pending in the high court.

Ariz Khan had fled from the spot and was declared proclaimed offender. He was arrested on February 14, 2018, and faced the trial.

