1 dead, 10 sick after drinking contaminated water in Kolkata

One person has died and 10 others have fallen ill after drinking contaminated water in Kolkatas Bhowanipore area, a senior civic official said on Monday.Forty-three-year-old Bhubaneswar Das, a resident of labour quarters of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC on Sashi Sekhar Bose Row has died on Saturday after consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage, he said.At least 10 other residents of the quarters have fallen ill and are undergoing treatment.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One person has died and 10 others have fallen ill after drinking contaminated water in Kolkata's Bhowanipore area, a senior civic official said on Monday.

Forty-three-year-old Bhubaneswar Das, a resident of labour quarters of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sashi Sekhar Bose Row has died on Saturday after consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage, he said.

At least 10 other residents of the quarters have fallen ill and are undergoing treatment. They too had consumed the drinking water supplied by the KMC, the official said.

Ward coordinator Ratan Malakar said the contamination took place on D L Khan Road.

''Any death is unfortunate. We are taking all precautionary measures and necessary repairing has been undertaken. We are supplying drinking water and ORS to the families in the area,'' Malakar told PTI.

Chairman of the KMC board of directors Firhad Hakim has sought a report from the departments concerned in this regard.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

