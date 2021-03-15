Left Menu

Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:37 IST
Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity

Authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh have handed over a satellite phone to the villagers of Hanamure-Zangla to address the problems communication in the far-flung areas of Zanskar, an official spokesman said on Monday.

Zanskar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sonam Dorjay took a hard trek of five hours to reach the remote village on Sunday and handed over the satellite phone to local resident Tsewang Rangdol to connect the village through telecommunication services especially in case of any emergency, the spokesman said.

He said Rangdol was explained how to use the phone and its recharging process.

The people of Hanamure expressed immense happiness and conveyed their heartfelt thanks to the government for sanctioning a satellite phone for their convenience, the spokesman said.

He said the SDM Zanskar took an on-spot appraisal of the grievances and issues raised by the villagers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 66 new COVID cases, completes one year of battle against pandemic

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,38,258 after 66 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, as the state completed one year of its battle against the pandemic, a health department official said.On March 15, 2020, the state dete...

Poll nomination: Stalin decalres Rs 4.94 crore movable assets

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were...

Shah slams Cong's talks of secularism with AIDUF barb in Assam

Hitting out at the Congress over its poll alliance with the AIUDF in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the party is shamelessly talking of secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmals outfit seated o...

UP HC quashes state govt’s order on reservation of seats for Panchayat polls

The Allahabad High Court Monday quashed an Uttar Pradesh government order on the reservation of seats for various categories of candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections on the basis of the states 1995 population.After quashing the Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021