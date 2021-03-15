Graduate forced to do odd jobs hangs self in Bhiwandi

Graduate forced to do odd jobs hangs self in BhiwandiPTI | Thane | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:45 IST
A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was forced to do odd jobs because he had not got his pharmacy graduation certificate as yet, police in Thane's Bhiwandi said on Monday.
He hanged himself in his home on Sunday afternoon, a Narpoli police station official said.
