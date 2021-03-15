White House says U.S. has reached out to North Korea, received no response

White House says U.S. has reached out to North Korea, received no responseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:45 IST
The Biden administration has reached out to North Korea but has not received a response, the White House said on Monday.
"We have reached out," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, adding the U.S. government had a number of channels through which do so. "Diplomacy is always our goal."
