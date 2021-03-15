Left Menu

India, Bangladesh likely to sign three MoUs during PM Modi's visit

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:46 IST
India, Bangladesh likely to sign three MoUs during PM Modi's visit

India and Bangladesh are likely to sign three MoUs during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka next week to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of its founder ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

''It’s a historic event for Bangladesh as five heads of state and government never (without any summit) visited here within a time span of 10 days,'' Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a media briefing here ahead of the 10-day celebrations starting on March 17.

Prime Minister Modi and heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will be among the distinguished foreign guests to join the celebrations under separate schedules, he said.

''This is a very unusual time (due to COVID-19)… but heads of state and government of our neighbouring countries are coming here to show their tribute to our Father of the Nation,'' Momen said.

During his trip, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visit three places outside Dhaka.

The two sides are expected to sign three MoUs, Momen said. ''These (MoUs) are not final yet,'' he said.

Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen said the MoUs were likely to be signed in the field of disaster management and cooperation between some institutions of both the countries.

''We are still working on every MoUs. We will get the final scenario regarding the MoUs within one or two days,'' he said.

According to the schedule, all the foreign leaders would visit the National Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the independence martyrs, Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay tribute to Bangladesh’s founding father, watch special military parades and join State banquets.

Prime Minister Modi is also set to visit Bangabandhu shrine at his village home in Tungipara and two Hindu temples outside Dhaka - one in Gopalganj and the other in southwestern Satkhira.

The temples are places of worship, particularly of the Hindu Matua community. A large number of the Matua community members reside in West Bengal.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be the first top foreign dignitary to arrive here on a three-day visit on March 17. He will be followed by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who will arrive here on a two-day tour on March 19.

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be in Dhaka on a two-day tour from March 22 while Bhutan’s premier Lotay Tshering will visit Dhaka from March 24 to 25. Prime Minister Modi will arrive here on March 26 and return home the next day.

Momen said Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau and some high-level leaders of different countries and international organizations would send video messages on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 66 new COVID cases, completes one year of battle against pandemic

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,38,258 after 66 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, as the state completed one year of its battle against the pandemic, a health department official said.On March 15, 2020, the state dete...

Poll nomination: Stalin decalres Rs 4.94 crore movable assets

DMK President M K Stalin on Monday declared he had movable assets of a litte over Rs 4.94 crore as part of his nomination papers filed for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.His immovable assets of land and residential buildings were...

Shah slams Cong's talks of secularism with AIDUF barb in Assam

Hitting out at the Congress over its poll alliance with the AIUDF in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the party is shamelessly talking of secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmals outfit seated o...

UP HC quashes state govt’s order on reservation of seats for Panchayat polls

The Allahabad High Court Monday quashed an Uttar Pradesh government order on the reservation of seats for various categories of candidates in the upcoming panchayat elections on the basis of the states 1995 population.After quashing the Feb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021