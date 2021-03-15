Nagpur: Sex racket busted, 1 woman rescued, 3 people arrested

Nagpur: Sex racket busted, 1 woman rescued, 3 people arrestedPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:50 IST
A sex racket was busted and three people were arrested in Wathoda area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.
A woman was rescued after the police's social security branch carried out a raid based on a tip-off and decoy-based confirmation, an official said.
