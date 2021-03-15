Left Menu

Policemen, firemen among over 400 Myanmar nationals seeking shelter in India

More than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into neighbouring India since late February, an Indian police officer said on Monday, as Myanmar security forces seek to crush pro-democracy demonstrators after last month's coup. The policemen said they had fled because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta's orders to shoot protesters.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:52 IST
Policemen, firemen among over 400 Myanmar nationals seeking shelter in India

More than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into neighbouring India since late February, an Indian police officer said on Monday, as Myanmar security forces seek to crush pro-democracy demonstrators after last month's coup.

The policemen said they had fled because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta's orders to shoot protesters. "About 116 crossed on Friday," the police officer in the Indian state of Mizoram told Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. They included policemen and firemen, some of whom carried only clothes stuffed into white plastic sacks as they crossed the border.

India's federal government has ordered local authorities to stop the influx but the mountain terrain is porous and hard to patrol. There are also close ethnic and cultural ties between the people on the two sides of the remote border. Around 140 people have died so far and thousands detained in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup. Protesters continue to take to the streets in defiance of the authorities, who have used rubber bullets, tear gas and live ammunition to stop them.

On Monday security forces shot dead six people taking part in pro-democracy demonstrations, media and witnesses said. Myanmar's junta says it is exercising great restraint in handling what it describes as demonstrations by "riotous protesters" whom it accuses of attacking police and harming national security and stability.

'I SUPPORT THE CDM' One of the largest groups of recent arrivals in India - numbering around 100 - are housed in a village in Mizoram's Champhai district, a short drive on rough mountain roads from the Tiau river that marks the border between the two countries.

A handful of them sat in a sunlit room on Monday, smoking hand-rolled cigarettes and hunched over their phones. One watched Facebook videos of protesters clashing with Myanmar security forces. Among those sheltering in the village, which local community leaders asked not to name, was a fire department official from Myanmar's Chin state who gave his name only as Khaw.

The official said his superiors had asked him on Feb. 18 to hose down and disperse anti-coup demonstrators. Khaw, 34, said he had refused the order and stopped going to work, along with 20 other firemen.

"I support the CDM," he said, referring to the civil disobedience movement against Myanmar's junta. "I didn't want to be under the control of the military," he said, speaking through an interpreter, adding that 16 other Myanmar firemen had also sought shelter in the Indian village.

Reuters was not in a position to verify his account. A spokesman for the junta could not be reached for comment. Last week, some Myanmar police who fled to India told Reuters they had been ordered to directly shoot at protesters.

But Khaw's account is among the first from emergency service officials fleeing Myanmar after disobeying orders. Khaw said he did not carry any Myanmar ID in case he was caught by the country's security forces, but he showed Reuters recent photos of himself in a fireman's uniform.

After joining the civil disobedience movement, Khaw said he hid in a forested area of Chin state with around 30 others. On March 3, Myanmar security forces discovered their hideout, forcing him to flee the country, leaving behind his wife and four children.

Asked about his family's safety, Khaw said: "That's my biggest fear."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban to send delegation to Afghanistan peace meeting hosted by Russia

The Taliban will send a 10-person delegation to an Afghanistan peace meeting hosted by Russia this week, the insurgent groups spokesman said on Monday.The delegation will be led by Mullah Baradar, the Talibans deputy leader and chief negoti...

Brazil eyes July for full local production of AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil could begin full production of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine by July if regulators allow, an official at biomedical center Fiocruz said, moving up by 100 days the timeline to produce shots without imported ingredients.Fiocruz Vic...

U.S. says Myanmar military's violence against protesters is 'immoral and indefensible'

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Monday the Myanmar militarys violence against protesters was immoral and indefensible after the countrys bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup.Supporters of detained elected leader Aung ...

Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah

Russias foreign minister discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East on Monday with a delegation from the militant Hezbollah group, which paid a rare visit to Moscow.The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation comes as Leba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021