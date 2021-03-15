Left Menu

Games-Birmingham 2022 pledges to plant forest to go carbon neutral

"This will set a long-term blueprint for future Commonwealth Games that will make our event a global leader when it comes to staging sustainable, environmentally-sound sporting competition." Water company Severn Trent will help offset the carbon generated by the Games by planting trees as part of a new partnership.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:01 IST
Games-Birmingham 2022 pledges to plant forest to go carbon neutral
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Birmingham Commonwealth Games organisers have pledged to plant 2,022 acres of forest around the English city as part of a commitment to make the 2022 event carbon neutral. They said in a statement on Monday, marking 500 days to the Games, that 72 tennis court-sized 'urban forests' will also be planted to match the number of nations and territories competing.

"Birmingham 2022's plan to stage the first ever carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games is an historic moment for Commonwealth Sport," said Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin. "This will set a long-term blueprint for future Commonwealth Games that will make our event a global leader when it comes to staging sustainable, environmentally-sound sporting competition."

Water company Severn Trent will help offset the carbon generated by the Games by planting trees as part of a new partnership. The Games will be the most expensive sports event staged in Britain since the London 2012 Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban to send delegation to Afghanistan peace meeting hosted by Russia

The Taliban will send a 10-person delegation to an Afghanistan peace meeting hosted by Russia this week, the insurgent groups spokesman said on Monday.The delegation will be led by Mullah Baradar, the Talibans deputy leader and chief negoti...

Brazil eyes July for full local production of AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil could begin full production of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine by July if regulators allow, an official at biomedical center Fiocruz said, moving up by 100 days the timeline to produce shots without imported ingredients.Fiocruz Vic...

U.S. says Myanmar military's violence against protesters is 'immoral and indefensible'

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Monday the Myanmar militarys violence against protesters was immoral and indefensible after the countrys bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup.Supporters of detained elected leader Aung ...

Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah

Russias foreign minister discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East on Monday with a delegation from the militant Hezbollah group, which paid a rare visit to Moscow.The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation comes as Leba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021