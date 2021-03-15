White House urges EU, UK to protect Good Friday peace agreement for Northern Ireland

White House urges EU, UK to protect Good Friday peace agreement for Northern IrelandReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:04 IST
The White House on Monday urged Britain and the European Union to preserve the Good Friday accord protecting peace in Northern Ireland after the EU launched legal action against Britain for changing trading arrangements Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce.
"We continue to encourage both the European Union and the UK government to prioritize pragmatic solutions to safeguard and advance the hard won peace in Northern Ireland," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
"President Biden has been unequivocal in his support for the Belfast Good Friday agreement. This agreement has been the bedrock of peace, stability and prosperity for all the people of Northern Ireland."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump calls for Republican party unity; says Biden adminstration 'anti-jobs', 'anti-science'
Health News Roundup: Exclusive: Mexico's president expected to ask Biden to share U.S. vaccines say sources; South Africa signs J&J vaccine deal, eases restrictions and more
Clock is ticking for Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
Biden administration to pay transportation, healthcare for families separated under Trump