PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:17 IST
MP Assembly session may be curtailed due to virus concerns

With five MLAs contracting coronavirus infection, the ongoing Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly may be cut short this week, an official said.

The session started on February 22 and was scheduled to end on March 26.

Five legislators and four marshals have contracted COVID-19 since the session started and there is growing concern among members, said an official of the Assembly secretariat.

Therefore the session might conclude this week after transacting the scheduled business, he said.

Earlier in the day, as soon as the proceedings started, Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra rose and informed that five members of the House have contracted the virus so far.

Coronavirus cases have increased after a lull, the minister said.

Senior Congress leader Govind Singh said he had a discussion with Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath on the issue.

Speaker Girish Gautam said he talked to the MLAs who tested positive. ''I request the members again to undergo tests,'' he said.

