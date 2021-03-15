Left Menu

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Justice Department issues 2nd 'Voice of the Beneficiaries' on Tele-Law

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Marking the beginning of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the Department of Justice on Monday issued the second edition of "Voice of the Beneficiaries on Tele-Law: Reaching the Unreached." "The concern of Mahatma Gandhi "to wipe every tear from every eye" fully resonates under Tele-Law programme of the Department of Justice. Tele-Law is a robust platform for mainstreaming legal aid to the marginalized especially at the pre-litigation stage," wrote Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the foreword of the booklet.

"The Department of Justice endeavours to unfold a deeper understanding on real time expectations and experiences in availing benefits under the programme. These insights also reflect the robust and humane feedback mechanism, being ingrained in the Tele-Law programme to facilitate justice delivery at the doorstep," read a statement by the department. "The compilation captures 6 areas namely fighting injustice, resolution of property disputes, relief to COVID-19 distressed, empowering with information, overcoming procedural hurdles and family matters," the statement added.

Tele-Law programme is presently operational in 285 districts (including 115 Aspirational Districts) across 27 states and Union Territories (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The programmes connect the disadvantaged and needy seeking legal advice from Panel Lawyers through an e-interface platform available in Common Service Centres(CSC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

