MP cop held for uploading objectionable pic of woman official

An inspector was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable photograph on social media of a woman revenue officer posted in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Datia police station in charge inspector Shishir Das was arrested on the complaint of a woman naib tehsildar after he uploaded an objectionable photograph of the latter, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav.

Advertisement

He was held under IPC and IT Act provisions and was granted bail by a court during the day, the official added.

PTI COR LAL BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)