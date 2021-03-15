Left Menu

MP cop held for uploading objectionable pic of woman official

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:28 IST
MP cop held for uploading objectionable pic of woman official

An inspector was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable photograph on social media of a woman revenue officer posted in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Datia police station in charge inspector Shishir Das was arrested on the complaint of a woman naib tehsildar after he uploaded an objectionable photograph of the latter, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Yadav.

He was held under IPC and IT Act provisions and was granted bail by a court during the day, the official added.

PTI COR LAL BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AU Small Finance Bank raises Rs 600 crore

The Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 625.50 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors. The bank has completed the allotment of equity shares under its Qualified Institutions Placement QIP and ...

U.S. says Myanmar military's violence against protesters is 'immoral and indefensible'

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Monday the Myanmar militarys violence against protesters was immoral and indefensible after more bloodshed over the weekend.Burmese security forces have literally attacked their own pe...

Estonian PM tests positive for coronavirus

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday but is feeling well, the countrys government said. Despite a slight fever, she will continue to perform her duties remotely, the government said on Mond...

Mexico's health ministry says coronavirus death toll up to nearly 195,000

Mexico has registered 1,439 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 234 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 2,167,729 cases and 194,944 deaths, health ministry data showed on Monday.The government says the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021