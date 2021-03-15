BJP delegation meets Governor over Bhainsa violence, submits memorandum

BJP in Telangana on Monday urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to instruct the state government to take stringent action against those behind the March 7 communal violence at Bhainsa town.

A BJP delegation which met the Governor, submitted a memorandum, requesting that a high level police inquiry be conducted ''into the series of communal incidents at Bhainsa to identify alleged habitual offenders who incite riots.'' The party urged that permanent police pickets be set up at places prone to law and order incidents and sought immediate withdrawal of what it termed were foisted cases on some members of a community.

Advertisement

It urged her to instruct the state government to keep a strict vigil on those infiltrating the state from neighbouring Maharashtra with an intent to create communal disturbances in Bhainsa.

Two houses and several vehicles were set ablaze by miscreants during the violence that broke out after an altercation between a couple of youths of different communities over a motorcycle accident.

The incident left nine people, including three policemen and two journalists, injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)