Left Menu

Telangana Congress seeks disqualification of Vemulawada MLA

Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh has not visited Telangana for a year and demanded his disqualification from the Assembly.

ANI | Telangana (Hyderabad) | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:37 IST
Telangana Congress seeks disqualification of Vemulawada MLA
Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar (file pic/ ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh has not visited Telangana for a year and demanded his disqualification from the Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Ponnam Prabhakar said, "Vemulawada MLA, Chennamaneni Ramesh, has not been here in Telangana for the last one year."

He said that Chennamaneni Ramesh, who holds dual citizenship, has been in Germany for the last one year. The Congress leader also added that Ramesh doesn't attend the Assembly sessions of the state and he doesn't show up even when people of his constituency suffer from various problems.

Prabhakar added, "So, on behalf of Congress, we demand that an official statement has to be released by the state government regarding Chennamaneni Ramesh. The Speaker must give a statement on Ramesh and must disqualify him from the house." "As the Assembly sessions have begun in Telangana State, people from Vemulawada Constituency had arrived at the assembly to put forward the same issue to the Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assambly but were arrest by the police," he said.

He said, "This is utterly an injustice to the people of Vemulawada constituency. For the last one year, he hasn't been present in the House and the Speaker of the House has not initiated any action against him." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rockets hit Iraqi military base, security officials say

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, Iraqi security officials said.The officials said two more rockets fell outside the base at a rural area without causing c...

WRAPUP 7-Germany, Italy, France suspend AstraZeneca shots amid safety fears, disrupting EU vaccinations

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, but the World Health Organization WHO said there was no proven link and people should not...

AU Small Finance Bank raises Rs 600 crore

The Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 625.50 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors. The bank has completed the allotment of equity shares under its Qualified Institutions Placement QIP and ...

U.S. says Myanmar military's violence against protesters is 'immoral and indefensible'

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Monday the Myanmar militarys violence against protesters was immoral and indefensible after more bloodshed over the weekend.Burmese security forces have literally attacked their own pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021