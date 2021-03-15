Rajasthan govt approves formation of 17 new municipalities

The Rajasthan government on Monday approved the formation of 17 new municipalities in the state, according to a statement issued here. The statement said the state government will also urge the Supreme court to extend the 50 per cent limit set for reservation in jobs and at educational institutes. The apex cout had recently sought an opinion over the issue from all states.

The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting at the Chief Minister Ahok Gehlot’s residence. The Cabinet has approved the proposal for the formation of 17 new municipalities in 12 districts of the state, the statement said, adding that an announcement in this regard was made in the state Budget. The districts where the municipalities will be formed are Dausa, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Kota, Sriganganagar, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Karauli and Dholpur. The areas for which the municipalities have been proposed are Mandavari, Bassi, Ramgarh, Bansur, Jawal, Bhopalgarh, Lalgarh-Jatan, Ucchain, Sikri, Sarmathura, Basedi, Atru, Paota-Pragpura, Sultanpur, Sapotra, Laxmangarh and Bamanwas.

The Cabinet allocated land for setting up two wind plants of 105.3 MW each in Sheo of Barmer district.

