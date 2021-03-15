Left Menu

Court verdict in Batla House case a slap of face of those who questioned Delhi Police, says former commissioner

Former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Monday said the decision of the court in the Batla House case is a slap on the face of people who questioned Delhi Police and the morale of police will increase with it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:45 IST
Former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

By Ambuj Pandey Former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Monday said the decision of the court in the Batla House case is a slap on the face of people who questioned Delhi Police and the morale of police will increase with it.

"We are very happy with the decision of the court in the Batla House case. We had lost a brave soldier of ours. This decision is like a sense of closure for his family. The verdict is a slap on the face of people who questioned the Delhi police," Kumar told ANI. "The decision proved whatever we did was absolutely correct, and I hope the people who questioned the Delhi Police will now shut their mouths. Delhi Police's morale will increase with this decision," the former Police Commissioner added.

Kumar also added that some political elements wanted to take electoral advantage from this incident as well. A Delhi court on Monday awarded the death penalty to Ariz Khan for the murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case. The court called the case 'rarest of the rare' while pronouncing the judgment. (ANI)

