Biden forecasts 100 million Americans to have received COVID shots in next 10 days

Biden forecasts 100 million Americans to have received COVID shots in next 10 daysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that Americans will have received 100 million shots to vaccinate them against the deadly coronavirus in the next 10 days.
Speaking at a White House event, Biden also said his $1.9 trillion package would require fastidious oversight to ensure it's implemented properly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
