Left Menu

Steve Bannon loses bid to start right-wing political academy in Italy

Steve Bannon, the former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has lost a legal battle to set up a right-wing Catholic political academy in an abbey in Italy. The Council of State on Monday ruled against the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (DHI), which Bannon backs, and which wanted to start the school in an 800-year-old monastery south of Rome.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:55 IST
Steve Bannon loses bid to start right-wing political academy in Italy

Steve Bannon, the former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has lost a legal battle to set up a right-wing Catholic political academy in an abbey in Italy.

The Council of State on Monday ruled against the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (DHI), which Bannon backs, and which wanted to start the school in an 800-year-old monastery south of Rome. The case has been in the Italian court system for years, with suits and counter-suits between the DHI on one side and the culture ministry, which owns the property, and a group of local environmental and civic organisations on the other.

Bannon, a Catholic, was helping to craft the curriculum for leadership courses aimed at right-wing Catholic activists at what was to be the Academy for the Judeo-Christian West in the town of Trisulti. Many residents opposed the school and in 2019, the ministry withdrew a 19-year lease, citing violations of contractual obligations. The institute appealed to the regional tribunal saying the move was politically motivated and won the appeal last year.

The institute’s founder, Benjamin Harnwell, confirmed Monday's decision against the DHI in a telephone call with Reuters but said he had no immediate further comment. He said lawyers were still studying the ruling. During the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the project for the institute found support among Italy's populist right-wing politicians, such as former interior minister Matteo Salvini.

Over the years the project lost support of key Roman Catholic conservatives, including American Cardinal Raymond Burke, who for years strongly backed Bannon and was a honorary president of the institute. Burke yanked his support after Bannon said he wanted to make a film from a book alleging homosexuality in Vatican.

Days before leaving office in January, Trump granted clemency to Bannon, who was a key adviser in Trump’s 2016 presidential run. Bannon was charged last year with swindling the president’s own supporters over an effort to raise private funds to build the president’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. He pleaded not guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway's capital introduces tightest restrictions of pandemic

Norways capital will close all middle and high schools and limit visitors in private homes to two people until early April to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the Governing Mayor of Oslo said on Monday. The government said last week tha...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...

Turkey's Erdogan says new pandemic measures not being considered as cases rise

Turkey recorded 15,503 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily rise this year, official data showed, as President Tayyip Erdogan said no new restrictions against the pandemic would be imposed for now.Erdogan acknowledged the rece...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021